Dick Van Dyke Reveals the Hidden Lyrics to ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ Theme Song

The great Dick Van Dyke mentions his current age of 99 and then revealed the hidden lyrics to the instrumental The Dick Van Dyke Show theme song, which he explained, were written by his comedian co-star Morey Amsterdam.

Van Dyke and his a cappella band The Vantastix then performed the song in beautiful four-part harmony. Photographer Trevor Perez captured this amazing performance.

Dick Van Dyke reveals his age, a secret to his longevity, and the unknown words to The Dick Van Dyke Show theme song.

Van Dyke also talked about meeting his Hollywood comedy heroes Stan Laurel and Buster Keaton.