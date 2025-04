Skater Turns Vacuum Cleaners Into Inline Skates

Champion skater Ilia Savosin, who previously turned office chair wheels into roller skates, gave much the same treatment to vacuum cleaners, turning them into inline skates with a suction “tails”. Savosin used his new skates to conquer hills, ramps, curbs, flips, and play a bit of “vacuum hockey” with his friends.

Worlds First!! Vacuum cleaner skates.

Office Chair Wheels as Roller Skates

via The Awesomer