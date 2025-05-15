Cate Blanchett Reads a Mystical Letter Written by Spanish Surrealist Remedios Varo to a Stranger

The great Cate Blanchett used her incredible acting skills to personify the voice of Spanish surrealist Remedios Varo in reading a delightfully mystical letter that Varo had written to a stranger, whom she randomly picked out of a phone book. Varo’s letter, which was as surreal as her paintings, talked about the different paths of mystical reincarnation she took to put herself in such a place to be writing to this stranger on that day.

It wasn’t just in her paintings that Spanish surrealist Remedios Varo explored the mystical—as this playful letter to a stranger shows.

This reading took place at a Letters Live fundraising event at KOKO Camden to benefit the KOKO Foundation.

