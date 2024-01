Cat With Bent Paws Skates Across the Wooden Floor

A sweet little calico cat named Junie B who, according to her human, has built-in skis, adorably skated across the wooden floor in pursuit of food and/or fun. Junie B. is a special needs cat whose front paws are permanently bent at the joint due to bilateral front limb deformity and she gets around by pushing herself forward with her back legs.

Who needs snow when you have skis like me?