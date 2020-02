Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A very handsome gray British shorthair kitty named Mr. Bobby Cat sat back and lounged upright with his feet up and his tail down, inside a comfy baby bouncer seat while he watched a classic animated Tom and Jerry Christmas movie.

Cat watching Tom and Jerry

Mr. Bobby Cat seems to be of the feline mindset “If I fits, I sits”.