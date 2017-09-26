Giant Ragdoll Cat Uses Her Human As a Cat Tree

My name is Lola I am a sailor kitty. I live on a big ship together with my mommy Nina and adopted brother Olan. The ship is 172 meters long and 11.45 meters wide. We sail mostly from Holland , Amsterdam or Rotterdam to Germany. We love to see different views every single day. Our mother is the captain of the ship, there are not many female captains. Our hobbies are watching the view, play loud when everybody is sleeping and sleep.

An absolutely gorgeous and rather large ragdoll cat named LadyLola , who lives on a big ship with her human Nina and ragdoll brother Olan , was hanging out in the bathroom watching her Nina get ready, whe she suddenly jumped up onto Nina’s back as if she were a carpeted cat tree. Being that Nina is the captain of the ship, only Lola and perhaps Olan are allowed to treat her that way.

