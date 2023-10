Clever Cat Tricks Unsuspecting Dog Into His Gated Pen

A little orange tabby named Cheeto quite cleverly lured Larry the English mastiff into his gated pen with the promise of playtime. Cheeto jumped into the pen through the slats and Larry followed behind. Once Larry was safely in the confines of the pen, Cheeto shut the door and then promptly exited through the very same slats. Their human had quite a laugh at the scene.

Oooh, smoked by the cat. The cat shut him in there.

