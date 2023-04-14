An Engineer’s Guide to Cat Technology

Professional cat engineers Paul Klusman and TJ Wingard, in their typical deadpan manner, explained how cats were the inspiration for all sorts of old and new technology. This includes escalators, solar panels, sand castles, duct tape, and electronics activation buttons. Cats are also masters of time travel due to, in part, how much they sleep.

Zoe sleeps a lot. We’ve all experienced the phenomenon of falling asleep at one time and waking up at a different time and Zoe is a master at this form of time travel, in fact she often combines sleeping with solar energy for a technological tour de force.

As if to demonstrate this mastery of time travel, they created an amusing Star Wars parody involving cats. The video was a long time in the making and important to Klusman.

Professional engineers Paul and TJ provide a summary of cat technology and extrapolate to the future. This video was ten years in the making. Getting it done was a big part of my incentive for beating cancer (stage IV Lymphoma, November 2020).