Cat With an Injured Paw Learns How to Swim So He Can Finally Walk on All Fours Again

A beautiful cat named Sebastian, who was fostered and then adopted as a kitten by Vita and Mauro of Tipped Ears, came to them with an injured front paw due to radial nerve damage. This hurt him so much that he was walking on his wrist instead of his foot.

Sebastian came to me and my husband as a foster….He was using his wrist as a paw. I looked at my husband. I’m just like, “Okay, we have a battle here to fight.”Seeing that he was injured really drew me to him. I wanted to help him.

The couple tried everything to help Sebastian, using wraps and booties to help him walk on that foot. What they found to work best for Sebastian was taking him swimming. Sebastian took to swimming like a duck to water. In fact, over the course of seven months, Sebastian was able to swim on his own, which helped strengthen his paw even more.

We did around a month of sessions with him always wearing the life jacket. The first time we removed the life jacket, I’m like in awe of him. Sebastian can surprise me every day.

Sebastian has other health issues that will require special care for the rest of his life. Luckily, he has loving humans who will do anything for him.

We recently found out he has stomatitis and yesterday he had a big dental surgery where he had 4 teeth extracted He will also need special care for his entire life due to the radial nerve damage in his front paw. I can’t think about anybody being able to love him more than we do.