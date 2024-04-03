Startled Cat Sees a Bear For the Very First Time

A very startled cat named Timon and his sister Puma caught the sight of a wayward bear for the very first time. Puma opted out completely, but Timon bravely remained in the window, watching the ursine visitor destroy the bird feeder. Timon gave a fixed look of disbelief to his human Ashlea as she was documenting what was happening at the time.

As soon as I looked out the window I was in shock to find a bear cub tearing into my birdfeeder. As I had gotten my phone out to record what was happening each of my 2 cats …jumped up on the couch to see for themselves. My female cat immediately got the heck out of dodge while my male cat was stunned beyond disbelief.

