Cat Robotically Twitches Watching a Computer Printer

A curious little tuxedo cat named Mr. Peyton heard the sounds of his human’s printer spitting out paper and went to check it out, stopping every so often to twitch like a cautious robot while watching the still vibrating document in the tray. Mr. Peyton’s feline sibling just sat there and witnessed the weirdness.

