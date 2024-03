Men Use Ladder to Rescue Cat Stranded on Narrow Ledge of River Canal

A couple of men in Almaty, Kazakhstan used a ladder to rescue a black cat who had gotten stranded on a very narrow ledge on the side of a canal with the quickly rushing water of the Esentai River below. The men simply lowered the ladder over the side and the cat instinctively jumped on, making for a simple, yet very clever, rescue

(translated) Rescued a cat along the Esentai River