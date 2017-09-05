Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Demanding Cat Repeatedly Rings a Bell to Have His Dinner Served by a Willing Waiter

by at on

Pusic Cat Dinner

Pusic, the funny cat who warmly greets his human at the door, very elegantly rang a bell in order to peruse a menu of yummy foods. Once he made his decision, Pusic again rang the bell to let his willing waiter know of his choice. Finding that he was still hungry, Pusic rang that bell again and again until he was able to sample every dish on the menu.

The cat demands food by ringing the bell. The waiter brings him the menu. There are four dishes to choose from: Egg, Spaghetti, Fish, Chicken. What will the cat choose for his order? Or is he going to try all the dishes on the menu?

via Neatorama


Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly


Related Laughing Squid Posts


Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy