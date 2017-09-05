A Demanding Cat Repeatedly Rings a Bell to Have His Dinner Served by a Willing Waiter

The cat demands food by ringing the bell. The waiter brings him the menu. There are four dishes to choose from: Egg, Spaghetti, Fish, Chicken. What will the cat choose for his order? Or is he going to try all the dishes on the menu?

Pusic , the funny cat who warmly greets his human at the door , very elegantly rang a bell in order to peruse a menu of yummy foods . Once he made his decision, Pusic again rang the bell to let his willing waiter know of his choice. Finding that he was still hungry, Pusic rang that bell again and again until he was able to sample every dish on the menu.

