My sister accidentally locked me out of the house so I went to check if the back door was unlocked and this happened pic.twitter.com/2zkjeyFJk5 — Gabby Tropea (@gabbytropea) February 18, 2019

When model Gabby Tropea accidentally got locked out of the house, she knocked at the back door in order to get the attention of her beloved cat Boko. At Tropea’s direction, the clever tabby removed the wooden stick that acts as a lock for the sliding glass door and let his human in.

