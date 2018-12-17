Frustrated Fresno Resident Uses Cat Poop to Deter Package Thieves From Ever Returning to His Door

Alec Armbruster, a resident in Fresno, California, grew rather frustrated with the fact that his home-delivery packages were repeatedly being stolen off his front porch and decided to fight back with his cat in a very clever manner. Armbruster packed up used cat litter, disguised it as a high value package, set it out front, turn on his security camera and waited. It wasn’t long before an unwitting thief took the bait and then sped off with his ill-gotten bounty in a waiting car. Armbruster remixed the footage into an amusing song with a good beat.

I’m sick of my packages being stolen, so I got creative…

Afterwards, Armbruster reported the incident to the police. The patrolman who came out to to his house found the video both very helpful and very funny.