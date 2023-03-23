Family Cat Meets the New Baby For the First Time

Cartoonist Nick Filippou shared beautiful footage of his beloved rescue cat Minnie meeting his newborn baby for the very first time. At first, Minnie was reluctant and a bit scared of this unknown creature entering her territory. She slowly got over her fear, took a nice long sniff of new baby smell, and was utterly besotted from there.

Just going through some older clips when we first brought the baby home! Minnie has been curious and a love bug ever since! (She used to love snuggling with the baby bump before they even met!)