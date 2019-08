A thoroughly relaxed, black cat in Istanbul, Turkey quite happily lay still on the floor as his human ran the vacuum cleaner over his fur. As shown, the vacuum picked up a lot of loose fur and safely contained it in the transparent drum. It takes a rare cat to even stay in the room while the vacuum cleaner is running, but an even rarer one who can actually enjoy it.

My cat is not afraid of the vacuum cleaner, I can even say he loves it. I always clean him like this.