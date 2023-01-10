View From Below of a Cat Licking Spilled Milk

“Catographer” Nils Jacobi of Furry Fritz captured fascinating footage of his cat lapping up a stream of spilled milk through a transparent sheet of glass. The angle at which the footage was shot gave an excellent view of the spiky hook-shaped papillae that allows a feline’s tongue to be so incredibly useful.

Jacobi stated that he likes this particular part of feline anatomy.

Cats tongues are so fascinating to me. ….spiky tongues. For me it’s one of the most exciting features of a cat

Jacobi also humorously warned about the creamy snacks his cats are now highly addicted to in an adorable parody.

