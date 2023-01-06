Three Cats Adorably Look Into a Mirrored Kaleidoscope

Maru, the famous box conquerer, and little sisters Hana and Miri each took turns peering into a mirrored kaleidoscope inside a tunnel, each adorably trying to figure out where they should look.

Welcome to the world of the mysterious cats kaleidoscope!

Their human was inspired to make this funhouse tunnel of many mirrors after watching Maru walking through a transparent tunnel in their 2022 Christmas video.

(translated) What made me think was watching Maru and the others pass through a transparent tunnel in a Christmas video. …You can see many of Maru’s faces in the clear tunnel.