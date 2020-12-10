Wandering Stray Cat Hilariously Brings an Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra Performance to a Standstill

A silly little cat hilariously brought a performance of the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra in Turkey to a complete standstill by walking onto the stage and decisively interacting with various musicians. A security guard attempted to catch the stray feline, but she preferred the limelight and refused to be caught. When the conductor stopped the music, the cat then joined him up on his pedestal. Once the music started again, the cat sat at the edge of the stage, staring at the audience.

Perhaps this cat is related to the one who walked down the catwalk with models at an Istanbul fashion show

via Miss Cellania