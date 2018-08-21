An Adorably Impatient Cat Loudly Honks at His Human to Open the Dryer Door for Him

An absolutely adorable, long-legged, big-eared Oriental Shorthair cat named Teddy quite generously employed his unique honking meow in order alert his human to open the dryer door so he could climb in and take a nap on the nice warm sheets inside. After a couple of protestations, Teddy’s human complied, particularly since each of of her four cats enjoy that very same spot.

Teddy honking is way into the end cycle of the dryer.

A post shared by Dobbikats (@hobbikats) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:46am PDT

A post shared by Dobbikats (@hobbikats) on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

The very clever Teddy uses his honk to get whatever he wants.

A post shared by Dobbikats (@hobbikats) on Jul 24, 2018 at 7:42pm PDT

A post shared by Dobbikats (@hobbikats) on May 13, 2018 at 5:34am PDT

A post shared by Dobbikats (@hobbikats) on Mar 12, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

via reddit