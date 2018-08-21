An Adorably Impatient Cat Loudly Honks at His Human to Open the Dryer Door for Him

An absolutely adorable, long-legged, big-eared Oriental Shorthair cat named Teddy quite generously employed his unique honking meow in order alert his human to open the dryer door so he could climb in and take a nap on the nice warm sheets inside. After a couple of protestations, Teddy’s human complied, particularly since each of of her four cats enjoy that very same spot.
Teddy honking is way into the end cycle of the dryer.
The very clever Teddy uses his honk to get whatever he wants.
via reddit