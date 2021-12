Cat Helps Human Make Pottery

A fascinated cat named Mike watched intently as his human Jim Young of Van Hollow Pottery was throwing a clay vase on a pottery wheel when he decided that he wanted to lend a paw to the project. Young was giving a demonstration of his craft during The Gathering in Downtown Rogers, Arkansas.

via Everlasting Blort