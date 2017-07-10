A Funny Cat Head Squirrel Feeder by Archie McPhee

As a follow-up to their handy dandy Horse Head Squirrel Feeder and Unicorn Head Squirrel Feeder, the folks at Archie McPhee have now made that same feeder available as a Cat Head. This gray tabby design, which is also used in their realistic cat mask, is sure to give a hungry squirrel a bit of an identity crisis.

Inside cats love watching squirrels out the window. Imagine their shock when a squirrel goes to eat and turns into another cat! This vinyl Cat Head Squirrel Feeder will drive them squirrelly. Makes any squirrel who eats from it look like it has the head of a gray kitty.