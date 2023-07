Cat Hates the Sound of Her Human’s Violin

have you ever been bullied by a cat

A discerning Siamese cat named Wilbur latched onto the bow of her human Madeline’s violin as soon as she heard the first few notes played. Despite Madeline’s sincere efforts to return to practice, her persistent feline kept her from doing so, even attacking the instrument itself.

It’s clear that Wilbur has the run of the house, in general.

