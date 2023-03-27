Gregarious Cat Adores Going Shopping With His Human

A gregarious cat named Meatball (Beefy) adores accompanying his beloved human Candace wherever she goes, especially on the days she goes shopping. Candace, an animal rescuer, colony cat caregiver, community TNR advocate, and parrot rehabilitator in Canada, says Beefy loves being around people and doesn’t mind wearing a leash.

Beef is kind of just different from other cats and this is Beef’s lifestyle. The lifestyle is a traveling cat that loves to shop and be around people. … He just brings so much happiness into a room. Beef is so kind and gentle and very very very loving and he’s got no fear and he loves to adventure.