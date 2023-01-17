Man Turns Home Into a 13,000 Cat Figurine ‘Mewseum’

Inside Edition visited Shawn Redner who, with his wife Hilary Siegel-Redner, turned their Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin home into Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum. The “mewseum” features over 13,000 cat figurines, posters, carvings, and other art projects. Many come from around the world. Redner stated that this was a hobby that went wonderfully awry.

you can only have so many cat figurines or can you? It was just a big accident and now it’s our entire house plus the basement, plus the storage unit. …This all started out of boredom

The Mewseum is open to the public on certain days of each month. All proceeds are donated to local cat rescue groups. So far they’ve donated about $3,000. Redner says he likes giving back to the community this way.

None of this happened on purpose. There’s so much negativity out there and if I can just make someone happy, you know, bring a little joy to somebody, that’s what we’re gonna keep trying to do.