Creative Cat Delivers Roommate’s Bras to Her Humans

A creative cat named Anna enjoys delivering to her humans Sarah and Gabriel certain items from around the house, including but not limited to bras from their roommate’s room, random socks, and stuffed toys, to name just a few. It doesn’t matter to Anna what time of day this happens, so long as she can make her delivery and receive praise for a job well done.

