Hungry Cat Repeatedly Wakes Her Sleeping Humans by Knocking Their Landline Phone Off the Hook

A very determined, and hungry cat hilariously figured out how to build an alarm clock for her sleeping humans. Whenever it’s time for her to be fed, the clever kitty knocks their landline phone off of its hook. The resulting beeping usually wakes them up. If the first time doesn’t work, the tenacious feline tries it over and over again until she gets the results she wants. Her humans were so amused by this that they surreptitiously captured the cat in action.

Our cat created an Alarm Clock using our Landline Telephone by knocking the receiver off the hook. She does this repeatedly until we get up and feed her.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips