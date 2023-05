Camera Attached to a Cat’s Collar Gives a Cat’s Eye View As They Explore the Outside World

Tom’s Guide editor-in-chief Mike Prospero attached an Insta360 camera to his cat’s collar to get a firsthand look at the outside world as seen through a cat’s eyes. The camera made the kitty’s adventure look like a slow-moving video game with only the cat’s paws, head turns, and deliberate movements through the viewer.

We strapped an action camera on our cat. Here’s what happened.

via Born in Space