A Wiry Cat Repeatedly Leaps Up Off the Ground While Chasing After Flying Plastic Grocery Bags

After unloading the groceries, the humans to a wiry, athletic cat named Taylor noticed his interest in the empty plastic grocery bags that were sitting on the floor and decided to toss them in the air to see how he would react. Taylor immediately took to the bags, literally leaping up off the ground several times in a row in pursuit of these billowy flying objects. Taylor’s humans were careful to make sure that he didn’t get hurt.

Cat Leaps for Grocery Bags

