Cat Hilariously Leaps at Rotating Strips of Toilet Paper Hung From the Ceiling Fan Over a Bed

Alysha Fruits of the Fruits Family Farm amusingly attached strips of toilet paper to a ceiling fan above her bed and invited Amber, one of her six cats, to have a go at it. The long-haired calico very carefully assessed her prey before repeatedly leaping high into the air to grab a piece of the spinning tissue, hilariously bouncing up and down on the bed as she did so.

Midnight shenanigans

via Cabbage Cat Memes