Cat Queues Patiently For Her Turn in a Cardboard Box

A little black cat very calmly queued up for her turn in the cardboard box that her feline sibling was currently using, with no end in sight. Their human Lauren took a look at the scene and amusingly made it seem like a customer service situation.

Wait time for cardboard box: potentially hours. …There is currently (1) cat ahead of you in the queue.