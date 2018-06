A beautiful cat named Auri twice attempted to jump onto her human’s desk, only to find that it was missing its glass top. Despite this setback, the cat landed quite gracefully on all fours. She then went about her business conveying the adorably feline attitude of “I meant to do that”.

via Tastefully Offensive