Cat and New Puppy Fall in Love With Each Other When Meeting for the First Time

An affectionate Bengal cat named Teddy, who previously lived without any other animals in his life, immediately fell in love with the new puppy that his human Lana Boocock had brought home one day. The Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy, whose name is Albi, quite readily reciprocated Teddy’s feelings and now the two have become completely inseparable.

They instantly started playing and following each other around, obsessed with each other. Over the course of the first day, teddy would just come up and snuggle up next to us. I never imagined a cat would come up and groom a puppy, especially a male cat…. since then the relationship has just gotten stronger and stronger.

Here’s a compilation of their adorable romps together.