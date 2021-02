Aiman Samat of JKK Films quite humorously inserted his cat Wayne into the trailer for the film Kong vs Godzilla so that a giant version of the black feline was simultaneously terrorizing people and destroying buildings alongside the legendary creatures.

I put my cat Wayne in the Godzilla vs Kong trailer. He’s not a good boy.

Here is the actual trailer for the film, which will be released on March 26, 2021.