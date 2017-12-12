Casey Neistat Reviews the Emirates Airlines First Class Suite While Wearing a Bright Red Sweatsuit

The legroom is ridiculous. You could fit a small family down here. If you were eight feet tall, you still couldn’t use up all this leg room. If you were a circus clown wearing stilts, you still couldn’t use up all this leg room.

Filmmaker Casey Neistat , no stranger to first class upgrades , traveled from Brussels to Dubai in the very lap of luxury, the quite opulent First Class Suite on Emirates Airlines while dressed in a bright red Christmas meme sweatsuit . His comprehensive review of the suite shows that it includes a sliding door for privacy, a well stocked cabinet with all sorts of skin care, a closet, a 35″ television, a private bathroom, bed turndown service and lots and lots of legroom.

