Ipe is a tropical wood from Brazil that is very dense and resilient to decay. This was my first attempt at making a boomerang and it didn’t work as well as I’d like. ( read more )

Boerne, Texas woodworker Andy Rawls has released a very relaxing 7-minute video where we get to kick back and watch as he carves a boomerang out of Ipe , a tropical wood from Brazil.

