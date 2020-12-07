What Cartoon Characters Might Look Like in Real Life

Animator Wil Hughes has created a thought-provoking 3D rendered series that imagines what certain cartoon and other pop culture characters might look like in the real world.

Included in this series are Goofy from Disney, Finn the Human from Adventure Time, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from Rick and Morty, Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons, Peter Griffin from Family Guy, and Tweety Bird from Looney Tunes.

Hughes stated that he was inspired by the cartoons of his childhood.