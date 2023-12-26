An Amusing Compilation of Cars Making Unusual Animal and Character Sounds

The mechanic behind Just Rolled In put together a second compilation of viewer-submitted “Customer States” of cars that were clearly in need of repair, as they were making the sounds of animals, both real and fictional, along with other odd characters. Sounds include that of a turkey, a cow , a baby seal, a ferret, Chewbacca, and wrestler Ric Flair.

Ric Flair. Blown turbo.

Star Wars Speeder. The customer declined further diagnosis but the technician thinks the noise was coming from the pinion bearing on the rear differential.

Chewbacca. The mechanic didn’t mention what caused the noise.

COW. The technician who shared the clip said he filmed this a long time ago and can’t remember the exact fault.

Turkey. An issue with CVT transmission. Repairs were declined.

Baby Seal. Electric motors for power running boards cause the noise.

Ferret. Loose plastic dust cover on CV axle.