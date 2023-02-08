A Compilation of Cars Making Weird Animal Sounds

The mechanic behind Just Rolled In put together an amusing viewer-submitted compilation of cars needing repair that were making the sounds of animals and other interesting sources.

One customer stated that their vehicle sounded like an elephant, another said their car sounded like a “sad Orca”, another said their window sounded like people screaming, and yet another said their engine sounded like a video game. Despite the anthropomorphic nature of these sounds, each had a valid mechanical explanation.

Customer States Vehicle Sounds Like An Elephant …For today’s episode, we have some customer states photos and videos from all around the web and sent in by subscribers.

via Digg