Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Carrie Bradshaw’s Flawed Anti-Hero Charm Spoke to a Generation of Independent Women

by at on

Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of Screenprism took a look the revolutionary series Sex and the City, which premiered in 1998 – 20 years ago. The show, which focused on a group of female friends as seen through the eyes of the narrator Carrie Bradshaw. At that time, Carrie was an unusual character – she was beautiful and had a great eye for fashion, but she was highly flawed as an individual. She was clumsy and messy. She had relationship issues, self-esteem issues and fidelity issues. Yet somehow these distinct shortcomings spoke to a generation of independent women who chose to see themselves walking in her extremely stylish but impractical Manolo Blahniks.

The most challenging and significant relationship involved it’s the one you have with yourself. All of these contradictions of the show are embodied in Carrie and that’s what makes her so maddening, inspiring and fascinating. Maybe some women aren’t meant to be tamed and so it’s only fitting that 20 years later we should raise a Cosmo to this trailblazing TV antihero, who opened up a whole new world of possibilities.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP