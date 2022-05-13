Talented Gingerbread Sculptor Talks About the Characters That Inspire Her in a 60 Second Interview

60 Second Docs visited with Caroline Eriksson, a talented cake designer in Oslo, Norway who sculpts fictional characters out of gingerbread. As she worked, Eriksson shared her passion for this project, the recipe for her sturdy gingerbread, the time it takes to finish a project, and what inspires her to create such wonderful sculptures.

Swedish food artist Caroline Eriksson creates life-sized, intricate sculptures out of gingerbread. Her designs, mostly inspired by pop culture and movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Predator”, can take weeks to finish.