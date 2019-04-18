CarLens, A Smartphone App That Uses AI Machine Learning to Instantly Identify Different Cars on the Street

CarLens is a very clever app that connects with a smartphone camera that uses AI machine learning and augmented reality to instantly identify the different cars. This is particularly handy for those who enjoy figuring out the make and model of autos they see on the street. As Product Hunt founder Ryan Hoover points out, CarLens is “Shazam for cars”.

Do you remember when you were a kid and you would walk around guessing the names and brands of cars? …CarLens is a mobile app that uses Augmented Reality and Machine Learning to detect different car models. It connects to your smartphone camera and enables you to verify cars around as you walk on the streets.

CarLens is available through Apple App Store and Google Play.