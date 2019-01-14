Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Brilliantly Lifelike Sculptures Created From Cardboard

by at on

Taiwanese origami artist ZhongGe creates absolutely brilliant, lifelike animal sculptures of animals (both real and fictitious) that are crafted entirely from cardboard. Among his amazing subjects are an English bulldog, a leopard cat, a squid, a variety of stag beetles, a head of a dragon, a couple of snazzy dinosaurs, a tarantula and even a large moose. In an interview with the Stan Winston School, ZhongGe explained his fascination with origami.

I am interested in the things that all boys like since I was little. For example, animals, monsters, robots and dinosaurs. I just drew them at first, then I started to love making paper sculptures in junior high school, and creating with cardboard has been my main focus from senior high school until now.

via Oddity Central




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP