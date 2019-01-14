Brilliantly Lifelike Sculptures Created From Cardboard

Taiwanese origami artist ZhongGe creates absolutely brilliant, lifelike animal sculptures of animals (both real and fictitious) that are crafted entirely from cardboard. Among his amazing subjects are an English bulldog, a leopard cat, a squid, a variety of stag beetles, a head of a dragon, a couple of snazzy dinosaurs, a tarantula and even a large moose. In an interview with the Stan Winston School, ZhongGe explained his fascination with origami.

I am interested in the things that all boys like since I was little. For example, animals, monsters, robots and dinosaurs. I just drew them at first, then I started to love making paper sculptures in junior high school, and creating with cardboard has been my main focus from senior high school until now.