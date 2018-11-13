Laughing Squid

An Exquisite Wooden Kinetic Sculpture That Mimics the Graceful Movements of a Swimming Sea Turtle

Carapace Kinetic Sculpture

Motion artist Derek Hugger, who created the breathtaking hummingbird kinetic sculpture “Colibri”, has followed up with another exquisite kinetic sculpture he calls “Carapace“. This wooden single-cranked, tilting sculpture mimics the smooth, graceful and deliberate movements of a sea turtle swimming through the ocean.

Carapace is my most complex kinetic sculpture yet. …it is comprised of over 600 parts. …Carapace is a wooden kinetic sculpture that simulates the motion of a sea turtle swimming. A complex series of mechanisms allows Carapace to swim up and down, tilt forward or back, and even lift its head up for a breath of air. As each mechanism is carefully linked to the next, each of Carapace’s flowing motions are driven by turning a single crank.

The plans for this and other sculptures are available for purchase through Hugger’s website

Here’s a timelapse of the sculpture’s full range of motion.

Carapace Kinetic Sculpture Timelapse

