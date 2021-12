Russian Car Enthusiast Customizes an Old Lada Sedan With Flamethrowing Headlights

Russian car enthusiast Vaga Adrenaline customized an old Lada 1600 sedan that shoots jets of fire from its headlights. This model is called “The Dragon” as is the only one of its kind in the world according to its inventor.

We built the world’s first flamethrower machine

