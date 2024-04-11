Car Jitsu, A Unique Sport Where Jiu-Jitsu Competitors Grapple With All Their Might Inside a Car

Car Jitsu is a truly unique sport in which jiu-jitsu competitors grapple inside a car, using everything available to them to make the other competitor tap out. It is a quick round that ultimately leads to one grappler submitting to another.The game started in Russia but has since made its way to the United States in the form of championships.

America’s first Official Car Jitsu Championship

Vik Mikheev, who holds a PhD in mathematics and black belts in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo, created the sport in 2020 with his friends.

In 2020, I came up with the idea of doing competitive grappling in vehicles. Since October of 2020, I and my friends run small tournaments of Car Jitsu to study the aspects of jiu-jitsu application in such a confined space.