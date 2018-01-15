Laughing Squid

A Speeding Car Launches Off Median Crashing Into the Second Story of a California Dentist Office

The Orange County Fire Authority in Santa Ana, California released a photos of a car that launches off of a median at high speeds causing it to crash into the second story of a dentist office. Luckily, the two individuals stuck in the vehicle were safely extracted with minor injuries. NBC Los Angeles photojournalist Kenny Holmes posted surveillance footage of the shocking incident taking place.

