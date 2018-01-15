A Speeding Car Launches Off Median Crashing Into the Second Story of a California Dentist Office

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018
The Orange County Fire Authority in Santa Ana, California released a photos of a car that launches off of a median at high speeds causing it to crash into the second story of a dentist office. Luckily, the two individuals stuck in the vehicle were safely extracted with minor injuries. NBC Los Angeles photojournalist Kenny Holmes posted surveillance footage of the shocking incident taking place.
Unbelievable new surveillance video shows a car hitting a median and launching into the second story of a Santa Ana dentist office. Driver and passenger transported with minor injuries. @NBCLA @ChristineNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Yw4poZXUNR
— Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 15, 2018
OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018
OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018
A car crashed into the second story of a building in Santa Ana, California, this morning. Officials say the vehicle hit the road's center divider and went airborne.
Photos via Orange County PIO pic.twitter.com/8BwQe3srNa
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 14, 2018