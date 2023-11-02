Capybara Gracefully Glides Underwater

Fernando Maidana, a talented nature photographer, captured the wonderfully serene scene of a graceful capybara gliding smoothly and fearlessly underwater. According to Maidana, the giant rodent took advantage of a safe river passage at Recanto Ecológico Rio da Prata in Jardim, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil.

(translated) And look who took advantage of the passage through the region and came to enjoy the resumption of tourism safely…Capybara runs submerged by the riverbed, at Recanto Ecológico Rio da Prata

