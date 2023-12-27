Clever Capybara Does Various Tricks Upon Request

A clever capybara named Pumpkin is happy to do various tricks for her humans at Dark Wings Wildlife in Bunnell, Florida so long as there’s a treat involved. Her human stated that these tricks are part of Pumpkin’s continuing enrichment and education.

She knows how to sit, spin, and up… and is liable to do any of the three when asked for one. Working on teaching her behaviors like this helps keep her mentally stimulated and bond with us, it’s crucial for her socialization as an education ambassador!

She also does other enrichment exercises such as puzzle feeders and exercise balls.

via Boing Boing